    MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT [Image 4 of 4]

    MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT

    TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran 

    162nd Wing

    A U.S. Air National Guard servicemember assigned to the 162nd Wing marshals in the first Slovak-owned F-16 Block 70 at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., June 13, 2024. The Morris ANGB is home to the Air National Guard's premier F-16 fighter pilot training unit, the 162nd Wing, providing training for coalition war-fighting partners for the United States Air Force and international allies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 11:59
    Photo ID: 8511173
    VIRIN: 240613-Z-LJ558-1543
    Resolution: 4264x2837
    Size: 627.23 KB
    Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SLOVAKIA
    162ND WING
    F-16 BLOCK 70
    MORRIS ANGB

