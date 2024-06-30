MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT

A U.S. Air National Guard servicemember assigned to the 162nd Wing marshals in the first Slovak-owned F-16 Block 70 at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., June 13, 2024. The Morris ANGB is home to the Air National Guard's premier F-16 fighter pilot training unit, the 162nd Wing, providing training for coalition war-fighting partners for the United States Air Force and international allies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

