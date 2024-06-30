MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Markowski, Chief of Stan/Eval assigned to the 162nd Wing, arrives with the first Slovak-owned F-16 Block 70 at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., June 13, 2024. The Department of the Air Force selected Morris ANGB to receive up to nine Slovak-owned F-16 Block 70s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo. by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

