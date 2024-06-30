U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Markowski, Chief of Stan/Eval assigned to the 162nd Wing, arrives with the first Slovak-owned F-16 Block 70 at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., June 13, 2024. The Department of the Air Force selected Morris ANGB to receive up to nine Slovak-owned F-16 Block 70s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo. by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 11:59
|Photo ID:
|8511171
|VIRIN:
|240613-Z-LJ558-1006
|Resolution:
|5430x3613
|Size:
|970.06 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT
