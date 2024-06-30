MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT

Members of the 162nd Wing gather to inspect the Slovak-owned F-16 Block 70 at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., June 13, 2024. The Slovak-owned F-16s with Block 70 capabilities will be the first to operate in Europe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

