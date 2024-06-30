Members of the 162nd Wing gather to inspect the Slovak-owned F-16 Block 70 at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., June 13, 2024. The Slovak-owned F-16s with Block 70 capabilities will be the first to operate in Europe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 11:59
|Photo ID:
|8511172
|VIRIN:
|240613-Z-LJ558-1229
|Resolution:
|5312x3534
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT
