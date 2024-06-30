Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT [Image 3 of 4]

    MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT

    TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran 

    162nd Wing

    Members of the 162nd Wing gather to inspect the Slovak-owned F-16 Block 70 at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., June 13, 2024. The Slovak-owned F-16s with Block 70 capabilities will be the first to operate in Europe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 11:59
    Photo ID: 8511172
    VIRIN: 240613-Z-LJ558-1229
    Resolution: 5312x3534
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SLOVAKIA
    162ND WING
    F-16 BLOCK 70
    MORRIS ANGB

