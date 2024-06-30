Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT [Image 1 of 4]

    MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT

    TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran 

    162nd Wing

    The first Slovak-owned F-16 Block 70 arrives at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., June 13, 2024. The F-16 Block 70 includes an advanced APG83 Active Electronically Scanned Array [AESA] fire control radar, high-resolution Center Pedestal Display; which provides critical tactical imagery to pilots and allows them to take full advantage of AESA and targeting pod, advanced weapons integration, and an extended structural life of 12,000 hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 11:59
    Photo ID: 8511170
    VIRIN: 240613-Z-LJ558-1520
    Resolution: 3725x2478
    Size: 464.84 KB
    Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT
    MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT
    MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT
    MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SLOVAKIA
    162ND WING
    F-16 BLOCK 70
    MORRIS ANGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT