MORRIS ANGB RECEIVES INITIAL DELIVERY OF SLOVAK F-16 BLOCK 70 AIRCRAFT

The first Slovak-owned F-16 Block 70 arrives at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., June 13, 2024. The F-16 Block 70 includes an advanced APG83 Active Electronically Scanned Array [AESA] fire control radar, high-resolution Center Pedestal Display; which provides critical tactical imagery to pilots and allows them to take full advantage of AESA and targeting pod, advanced weapons integration, and an extended structural life of 12,000 hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

