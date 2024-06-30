Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1015th Engineer Company Redeployment [Image 11 of 11]

    1015th Engineer Company Redeployment

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Omar Rodriguez, an air transportation specialist and Tech. Sgt. Orlando Pagan, an air transportation specialist, both with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, unload equipment assigned to the 1015th Engineer Company, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, with a 10K all terrain forklift at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 21, 2024. The 1015th Engineer Company equipment returned from a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 09:10
    Photo ID: 8510830
    VIRIN: 240621-Z-OY199-1011
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 20.79 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1015th Engineer Company Redeployment [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1015th Engineer Company Redeployment
    1015th Engineer Company Redeployment
    1015th Engineer Company Redeployment
    1015th Engineer Company Redeployment
    1015th Engineer Company Redeployment
    1015th Engineer Company Redeployment
    1015th Engineer Company Redeployment
    1015th Engineer Company Redeployment
    1015th Engineer Company Redeployment
    1015th Engineer Company Redeployment Return
    1015th Engineer Company Redeployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    755th Transportation Company
    156th Wing
    1015th Engineer Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT