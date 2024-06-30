U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Omar Rodriguez with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, unloads equipment assigned to the 1015th Engineer Company, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, with a 10K all terrain forklift at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 21, 2024. The 1015th Engineer Company equipment returned from a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 09:10
|Photo ID:
|8510829
|VIRIN:
|240621-Z-OY199-1010
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.81 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1015th Engineer Company Redeployment Return [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
