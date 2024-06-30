1015th Engineer Company Redeployment Return

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Omar Rodriguez with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, unloads equipment assigned to the 1015th Engineer Company, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, with a 10K all terrain forklift at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 21, 2024. The 1015th Engineer Company equipment returned from a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

