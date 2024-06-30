1015th Engineer Company Redeployment

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and a U.S. Soldier with the 755th Transportation Company, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, unload equipment assigned to the 1015th Engineer Company, PRARNG, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 21, 2024. The 1015th Engineer Company equipment returned from a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

