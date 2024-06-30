A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 755th Transportation Company, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, guides a Skid Loader onto a Lowboy Trailer at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 21, 2024. The 1015th Engineer Company equipment returned from a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 09:10
|Photo ID:
|8510826
|VIRIN:
|240621-Z-OY199-1007
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|20.77 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1015th Engineer Company Redeployment [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
