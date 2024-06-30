NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 1, 2024) – Civilian Mariners load non-government organization donations onto the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007 and the second aboard USNS Burlington. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 17:26 Photo ID: 8509637 VIRIN: 240701-N-FS061-1238 Resolution: 5192x3461 Size: 12.62 MB Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Burlington loads supplies [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.