Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Burlington loads supplies [Image 4 of 5]

    USNS Burlington loads supplies

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 1, 2024) – Civilian Mariners load non-government organization donations onto Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007 and the second aboard USNS Burlington. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 17:26
    Photo ID: 8509636
    VIRIN: 240701-N-FS061-1130
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.41 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington loads supplies [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Burlington loads supplies
    USNS Burlington loads supplies
    USNS Burlington loads supplies
    USNS Burlington loads supplies
    USNS Burlington loads supplies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CP2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT