USNS Burlington loads supplies

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 1, 2024) – Second Mate Nathan Jensen directs Able Seaman Harith Said as they load non-government organization donations onto Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007 and the second aboard USNS Burlington. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

