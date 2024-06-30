NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 1, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Rachel Lantz, from Plainfield, Illinois, loads non-government organization donations onto a palette for the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007 and the second aboard USNS Burlington. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 17:26 Photo ID: 8509633 VIRIN: 240701-N-FS061-1147 Resolution: 3346x2231 Size: 2.63 MB Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Burlington loads supplies [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.