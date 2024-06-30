20th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Airmen pose for a photo with the 20th Fighter Wing mascot, the Wild Weasel, during Freedom Bash at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 29, 2024. 20 CES supported Freedom Bash by ensuring the safety of Team Shaw service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 16:51 Photo ID: 8509597 VIRIN: 240629-F-MP612-2812 Resolution: 3161x2258 Size: 2.14 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Shaw has a blast at Freedom Bash [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.