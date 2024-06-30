Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw has a blast at Freedom Bash [Image 12 of 12]

    Team Shaw has a blast at Freedom Bash

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaac Nicholson, 20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs specialist, poses for a photo with his wife, Amber Nicholson, and the 20th FW mascot, the Wild Weasel, during Freedom Bash at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 29, 2024. More than 3,000 service members and their families attended the annual event, which celebrated the 248th anniversary of the United States’ independence.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

