    Team Shaw has a blast at Freedom Bash [Image 9 of 12]

    Team Shaw has a blast at Freedom Bash

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing

    The 20th Fighter Wing mascot, the Wild Weasel, dances during Freedom Bash at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 29, 2024. The event was hosted by the 20th Force Support Squadron to celebrate Independence Day and honor the contributions and continued sacrifice of service members who ensure the security and prosperity of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 16:51
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
