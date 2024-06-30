Team Shaw has a blast at Freedom Bash

The 20th Fighter Wing mascot, the Wild Weasel, dances during Freedom Bash at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 29, 2024. The event was hosted by the 20th Force Support Squadron to celebrate Independence Day and honor the contributions and continued sacrifice of service members who ensure the security and prosperity of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 16:51
|Photo ID:
|8509593
|VIRIN:
|240629-F-MP612-2615
|Resolution:
|2062x1473
|Size:
|660.07 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
