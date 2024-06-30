U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Ridlon, incoming 173rd Operations Group commander, Col. Jason Nalepa, outgoing 173rd OG commander, and Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, shutdown the F-15 Eagles following a change of command flight at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 21, 2024. Following the flight they gathered on stage for a formal change of command ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 15:47
|Photo ID:
|8509423
|VIRIN:
|240621-Z-NV612-2006
|Resolution:
|5779x3845
|Size:
|11.86 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 173rd Operations Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
