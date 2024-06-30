U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Ridlon, incoming 173rd Operations Group commander, Col. Jason Nalepa, outgoing 173rd OG commander, and Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, shutdown the F-15 Eagles following a change of command flight at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 21, 2024. Following the flight they gathered on stage for a formal change of command ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 15:47 Photo ID: 8509423 VIRIN: 240621-Z-NV612-2006 Resolution: 5779x3845 Size: 11.86 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 173rd Operations Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.