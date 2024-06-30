U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Nalepa, outgoing 173rd Operations Group commander, addresses his Airmen one last time during a formal change of command ceremony at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 21, 2024. During the ceremony Nalepa passed command to Lt. Col. Christopher Ridlon, incoming 173rd OG commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 15:47
|Photo ID:
|8509426
|VIRIN:
|240621-Z-NV612-2043
|Resolution:
|5285x3517
|Size:
|7.73 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 173rd Operations Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
