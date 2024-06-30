173rd Operations Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Ridlon, incoming 173rd Operations Group commander, takes the guidon from Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing, signaling his accepting command during a formal change of command ceremony at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 21, 2024. During the ceremony Col. Jason Nalepa, outgoing 173rd OG commander, passed command to Ridlon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

