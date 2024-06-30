Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Operations Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    173rd Operations Group Change of Command

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Nalepa, outgoing 173rd Operations Group commander, salutes Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing, signaling his stepping down from command during a formal change of command ceremony at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 21, 2024. During the ceremony Nalepa passed command to Lt. Col. Christopher Ridlon, incoming 173rd OG commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 15:47
    Photo ID: 8509425
    VIRIN: 240621-Z-NV612-2048
    Resolution: 4219x2807
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Operations Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    173rd Operations Group Change of Command
    173rd Operations Group Change of Command
    173rd Operations Group Change of Command
    173rd Operations Group Change of Command
    173rd Operations Group Change of Command
    173rd Operations Group Change of Command
    173rd Operations Group Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15 Eagle
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Chnage of Command
    Team Kingsley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT