U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Nalepa, outgoing 173rd Operations Group commander, salutes Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing, signaling his stepping down from command during a formal change of command ceremony at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 21, 2024. During the ceremony Nalepa passed command to Lt. Col. Christopher Ridlon, incoming 173rd OG commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 15:47 Photo ID: 8509425 VIRIN: 240621-Z-NV612-2048 Resolution: 4219x2807 Size: 5.11 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 173rd Operations Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.