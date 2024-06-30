ASC inducts first general, SES into inaugural Hall of Fame

Maj. Gen. (retired) Jerome Johnson gives remarks June 14 in Heritage Hall, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, during the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s first induction ceremony to its newly established Hall of Fame. Johnson was ASC’s first commanding general from 2006-2008. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

