    ASC inducts first general, SES into inaugural Hall of Fame [Image 3 of 3]

    ASC inducts first general, SES into inaugural Hall of Fame

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Scott Welker addresses attendees June 14 in Heritage Hall, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, during the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s first induction ceremony to its newly established Hall of Fame. Welker was ASC’s first deputy to the commander and served in that capacity from 2006-2015. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC inducts first general, SES into inaugural Hall of Fame [Image 3 of 3], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    induction ceremony
    Hall of Fame
    ASC

