    ASC inducts first general, SES into inaugural Hall of Fame [Image 1 of 3]

    ASC inducts first general, SES into inaugural Hall of Fame

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, flanked by ASC Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, stands with Maj. Gen. (retired) Jerome Johnson (center-right), and Scott Welker, as they display their plaques for being the first inductees into the command’s newly established Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held June 14 in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and honored the inductees for their many important, historic contributions to the command. Johnson served as ASC’s first commanding general, and Welker its first deputy to the commander. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
