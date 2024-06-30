ASC inducts first general, SES into inaugural Hall of Fame

Photo By Jon Connor | Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, flanked by...... read more read more Photo By Jon Connor | Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, flanked by ASC Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, stands with Maj. Gen. (retired) Jerome Johnson (center-right), and Scott Welker, as they display their plaques for being the first inductees into the command’s newly established Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held June 14 in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and honored the inductees for their many important, historic contributions to the command. Johnson served as ASC’s first commanding general, and Welker its first deputy to the commander. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- For nearly 18 years, the U.S. Army Sustainment Command has ensured that America's Army remains well-supplied, operationally effective, and ready to meet any challenge. ASC marked 2024 with its inaugural Hall of Fame to emphasize the critical importance of logistics in military operations and to recognize those who have made exceptional contributions to the command.



“On this day, June 14, 2024, the 249th birthday of our United States Army, your United States Army, we come together here at Rock Island Arsenal, celebrating the induction of Army Sustainment Command’s first two nominees into its Hall of Fame,” said Maj. Gen. David Wilson, ASC commanding general and ceremony host.



The first inductees, Maj. Gen. (retired) Jerome Johnson – first commanding general of ASC – and Scott Welker – first deputy to the commander of ASC and member of the Senior Executive Service – exemplify the excellence and dedication which ASC is known for worldwide.



“This recognition is not only a testament of their accomplishment, but a reflection of the highest ideals of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Sustainment Command and our history,” said Wilson.



“The transformations under Maj. Gen. Johnson's leadership, significantly enhanced Army logistics capabilities, ensuring that combat units can focus on their mission and warfighting with reliable and efficient support from U.S. Army Sustainment Command,” Wilson continued.



During Johnson's tenure as commanding general of ASC from 2006-2008, he oversaw key missions that modernized and improved the efficiency of military logistics. His visionary leadership during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom ensured that troops received timely and adequate supplies, often under the most challenging conditions. Johnson's approach to logistics was not merely about maintaining supplies but about creating a robust, adaptive system capable of responding to the dynamic needs of the battlefield.



Johnson's influence reached beyond daily operations. He was a strong advocate for professional development within the logistics community, emphasizing the importance of education, training, and mentorship. His efforts ensured that future generations of military logisticians were well-equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to sustain the Army's readiness capabilities.



“It’s been a pleasure to be back out here with you,” said Johnson. “What I want all of you to understand, we in the military, and Soldiers are the strength of the Army, but the absolute core to making all that work is our Civilian workforce. I don’t think they get enough credit… they are the folks that keep the core of the business together. They are the folks that are the continuity.”



Welker's induction into the ASC Hall of Fame underscores the critical role that Army Civilians play in supporting the military. His nine-year tenure as the first deputy to the commander at ASC, from 2006-2015, was marked by his exceptional expertise in logistics management and his unwavering dedication to the command's mission.



Welker’s work was characterized by meticulous attention to detail and a deep understanding of the complexities involved in military logistics. His contributions were instrumental during several major military operations, where his logistical planning and execution ensured that supplies and equipment were delivered successfully to support Soldiers.



Beyond his technical expertise, Welker was known for his collaborative approach and his ability to build strong, effective teams. His leadership style fostered a culture of excellence and mutual support, which was vital in ensuring the success of ASC's logistics missions. Welker's dedication to the mission and his commitment to the workforce made him a respected figure within the ASC and Quad Cities community.



“One of Mr. Welker’s contributions has been his focus on workforce development, and community engagement within the Quad Cities by fostering relationships with the community leaders, and by supporting educational initiatives he ensured that the Army Sustainment Command had a skilled and well-prepared workforce for the future,” Wilson said.



“To look back and now it’s our largest geographically disbursed 2-star command in the entire Department of Defense, I believe. A lot of stuff happened since that initial 23 people that supported this organization,” Welker said. “Thank you so much for this honor, and it’s quite the privilege to come back here.”



“What better way to pay credit to these two pioneers of Army Sustainment Command -- its first commanding general and its first deputy to the commanding general -- by inducting them into a Hall of Fame,” said Wilson. “Their outstanding leadership, commitment to excellence, and demonstrated contributions to the command and the sustainment community writ large is why we selected them as our inaugural honorees to be inducted into this hall of fame.”