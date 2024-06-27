Ft Hamilton Community Dedicates New Installation Dog Park

Fort Hamilton Community opened a new Installation Dog Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 27. The park replaced the previous one displaced by the construction of a new Information Systems Facility. Officials chose the location, and design based upon the community voting results from three options. The dog park will provide an ideal space for pets to exercise for years to come.
(U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)
