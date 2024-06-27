Ft Hamilton Community Dedicates New Installation Dog Park

Photo By Mark Getman | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton community opened a new Installation Dog Park with a...... read more read more

Photo By Mark Getman | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton community opened a new Installation Dog Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 27, with garrison residents and leadership present to mark the occasion. The park replaced the previous one displaced by the construction of a new Information Systems Facility. Garrison officials selected the location and design based on community voting results from three options. The dog park will provide an ideal space for pets to exercise for years to come. (U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page