U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton opened a new Installation Dog Park on June 27. Garrison residents and leadership attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.
The park replaced a previous one displaced by construction of a new Information Systems Facility.
"We knew we needed to find a new play space for our furry friends," said Trevor Loew, Fort Hamilton Morale, Welfare and Recreation director.
Garrison officials selected the location and design based on community voting results from three options provided.
Col. Brian A. Jacobs, Fort Hamilton Garrison commander, praised the collaborative effort. "This park represents our commitment to improving quality of life for our soldiers and families," he said.
The dog park will provide space for pets to exercise for years to come.
(U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 15:13
|Story ID:
|475243
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ft Hamilton Community Dedicates New Installation Dog Park, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
