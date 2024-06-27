Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ft Hamilton Community Dedicates New Installation Dog Park

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Story by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton opened a new Installation Dog Park on June 27. Garrison residents and leadership attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

    The park replaced a previous one displaced by construction of a new Information Systems Facility.

    "We knew we needed to find a new play space for our furry friends," said Trevor Loew, Fort Hamilton Morale, Welfare and Recreation director.

    Garrison officials selected the location and design based on community voting results from three options provided.

    Col. Brian A. Jacobs, Fort Hamilton Garrison commander, praised the collaborative effort. "This park represents our commitment to improving quality of life for our soldiers and families," he said.

    The dog park will provide space for pets to exercise for years to come.

    (U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

