U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton community opened a new Installation Dog Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 27, with garrison residents and leadership present to mark the occasion. The park replaced the previous one displaced by the construction of a new Information Systems Facility. Garrison officials selected the location and design based on community voting results from three options. The dog park will provide an ideal space for pets to exercise for years to come.



(U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.30.2024 15:13 Photo ID: 8507690 VIRIN: 240627-A-LO645-6673 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 9.04 MB Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Fort Hamilton, Military Community, Quality of Life, Military Families, Brooklyn, US Army [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.