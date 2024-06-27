Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ft Hamilton Community Dedicates New Installation Dog Park [Image 2 of 5]

    Ft Hamilton Community Dedicates New Installation Dog Park

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton community opened a new Installation Dog Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 27, with garrison residents and leadership present to mark the occasion. The park replaced the previous one displaced by the construction of a new Information Systems Facility. Garrison officials selected the location and design based on community voting results from three options. The dog park will provide an ideal space for pets to exercise for years to come.

    (U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

