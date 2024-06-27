EAST CHINA SEA (June 28, 2024) US Navy Sailors departure from port, June 26, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt is in the Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and ROK-U.S. alliance. Theodore Roosevelt is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine and is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Rashan Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
