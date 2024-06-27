Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge

    EAST CHINA SEA, EAST CHINA SEA

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    EAST CHINA SEA (June 28, 2024) US Navy Sailors departure from port, June 26, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt is in the Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and ROK-U.S. alliance. Theodore Roosevelt is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine and is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 22:14
    Photo ID: 8507280
    VIRIN: 240626-N-DO408-1216
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 825.29 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA, EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Rashan Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Trilateral
    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    Freedom Edge

