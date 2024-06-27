USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge

EAST CHINA SEA (June 28, 2024) US Navy Sailors departure from port, June 26, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt is in the Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and ROK-U.S. alliance. Theodore Roosevelt is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine and is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)

