Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge

    EAST CHINA SEA, EAST CHINA SEA

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    EAST CHINA SEA (June 28, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during exercise Freedom Edge, June 28, 2024. Freedom Edge is the first iteration of a multi-domain, trilateral exercise that demonstrates the unprecedented depth, scale and scope of Japan, Republic of Korea and U.S. trilateral security cooperation. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 22:14
    Photo ID: 8507279
    VIRIN: 240626-N-DO408-1255
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 990.84 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA, EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Rashan Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Trilateral
    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    Freedom Edge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT