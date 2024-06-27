EAST CHINA SEA (June 28, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during exercise Freedom Edge, June 28, 2024. Freedom Edge is the first iteration of a multi-domain, trilateral exercise that demonstrates the unprecedented depth, scale and scope of Japan, Republic of Korea and U.S. trilateral security cooperation. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.29.2024 22:14 Photo ID: 8507278 VIRIN: 240628-N-BR246-2206 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 850.84 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Exercise Freedom Edge [Image 11 of 11], by SN Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.