    Fort Johnson Medical Service Corps Officers celebrate 107 years [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Johnson Medical Service Corps Officers celebrate 107 years

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital celebrated the 107th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps and the establishment of the Fort Johnson Silver Caduceus Society with MSC officers from across the installation, on Jun. 28, at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

    Pictured from left: 2nd Lt. Isella Wallace, chief of patient administration, Aaron Clark, Melynda Hill, and Alfred Coleman, security specialists for BJACH discuss answers during the trivia contest.

    JRTC
    DHA
    MEDICAL SERVICE CORPS ANNIVERSARY
    BJACH
    FORT JOHNSON
    ARM MEDICINE

