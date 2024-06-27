Fort Johnson Medical Service Corps Officers celebrate 107 years

Pictured from left: Capt. Rachel Massey, chief of pharmacy, Retired Maj. Choicey Pellerin, chief of information management division, Lt. Col. Nichole Rau, deputy commander of nursing, and 1st lt. Diyi Bao, chief of pathology for Bayne Jones Army Community Hospital, deliberate the trivia questions during the Medical Service Corps Anniversary celebration Jun. 28, a the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson.

