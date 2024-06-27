Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital celebrated the 107th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps and the establishment of the Fort Johnson Silver Caduceus Society with MSC officers from across the installation, on Jun. 28, at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.29.2024 15:18 Photo ID: 8507116 VIRIN: 240628-A-GR633-1002 Resolution: 3661x2746 Size: 2.43 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Johnson Medical Service Corps Officers celebrate 107 years [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.