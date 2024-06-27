Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital celebrated the 107th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps and the establishment of the Fort Johnson Silver Caduceus Society with MSC officers from across the installation, on Jun. 28, at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



Pictured from left: Lt. Col. Leanne Battler, Fort Johnson chief of public health, and 2nd Lt. Wallace, chief of patient administration for BJACH, cut the cake during the anniversary celebration.

This work, Fort Johnson Medical Service Corps Officers celebrate 107 years [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.