Troy Larson, Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Manager, and Jeremy McCranie, Safety & Occupational Health Manager for the Honolulu District, pose for a photo during a ceremony to present the prestigious Army Safety and Occupational Health Star Award to the Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Fort Shafter June 28, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 21:24 Photo ID: 8506632 VIRIN: 240628-A-DN279-3445 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 5.02 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honolulu District Earns Prestigious Army Safety Award [Image 4 of 4], by Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.