    Honolulu District, USACE, Receives CE-SOHMS Star Award [Image 3 of 4]

    Honolulu District, USACE, Receives CE-SOHMS Star Award

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Cortland Henderson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Lt. Col. Christopher “Ryan” Pevey, Honolulu District commander, receives the Safety and Occupational Health Star flag from Troy Larson, Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Manager during a ceremony to present the prestigious Army Safety and Occupational Health Star Award to the Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Fort Shafter June 28, 2024. Honolulu District is the first district within the Pacific Ocean Division, and fourth organization in the Army, to achieve this recognition from the Assistant Secretary of the Army.

