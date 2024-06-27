Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC DCG Presides over CE-SOHMS Star Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    USARPAC DCG Presides over CE-SOHMS Star Ceremony

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Cortland Henderson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Lt. Gen. James B. Jarrard, Deputy Commanding General for U.S. Army Pacific, provides comments during a ceremony to present the prestigious Army Safety and Occupational Health Star Award to the Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Fort Shafter June 28, 2024. Honolulu District is the first district within the Pacific Ocean Division, and fourth organization in the Army, to achieve this recognition from the Assistant Secretary of the Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 21:25
    Photo ID: 8506629
    VIRIN: 240628-A-DN279-9480
    Resolution: 3064x2043
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC DCG Presides over CE-SOHMS Star Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DA Fellows Don New Safety Equipment at Army Safety Award Ceremony
    USARPAC DCG Presides over CE-SOHMS Star Ceremony
    Honolulu District, USACE, Receives CE-SOHMS Star Award
    Honolulu District Earns Prestigious Army Safety Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honolulu District Earns Prestigious Army Safety Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT