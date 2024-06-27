Lt. Gen. James B. Jarrard, Deputy Commanding General for U.S. Army Pacific, provides comments during a ceremony to present the prestigious Army Safety and Occupational Health Star Award to the Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Fort Shafter June 28, 2024. Honolulu District is the first district within the Pacific Ocean Division, and fourth organization in the Army, to achieve this recognition from the Assistant Secretary of the Army.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 21:25
|Photo ID:
|8506629
|VIRIN:
|240628-A-DN279-9480
|Resolution:
|3064x2043
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC DCG Presides over CE-SOHMS Star Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
