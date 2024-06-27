USARPAC DCG Presides over CE-SOHMS Star Ceremony

Lt. Gen. James B. Jarrard, Deputy Commanding General for U.S. Army Pacific, provides comments during a ceremony to present the prestigious Army Safety and Occupational Health Star Award to the Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Fort Shafter June 28, 2024. Honolulu District is the first district within the Pacific Ocean Division, and fourth organization in the Army, to achieve this recognition from the Assistant Secretary of the Army.

