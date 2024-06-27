Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DA Fellows Don New Safety Equipment at Army Safety Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    DA Fellows Don New Safety Equipment at Army Safety Award Ceremony

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Cortland Henderson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Department of the Army Fellows Sarah Wetsch, Franca Daenzer, Malia Hines, and Ikumi Utashiro pose for a photo during a ceremony to present the prestigious Army Safety and Occupational Health Star Award to the Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Fort Shafter June 28, 2024. They served as ushers during the ceremony while wearing newly issued safety helmets and vests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 21:24
    Photo ID: 8506627
    VIRIN: 240628-A-DN279-6235
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DA Fellows Don New Safety Equipment at Army Safety Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DA Fellows Don New Safety Equipment at Army Safety Award Ceremony
    USARPAC DCG Presides over CE-SOHMS Star Ceremony
    Honolulu District, USACE, Receives CE-SOHMS Star Award
    Honolulu District Earns Prestigious Army Safety Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honolulu District Earns Prestigious Army Safety Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    USACE
    USARPAC
    Hawaii
    ASOHMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT