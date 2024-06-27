959th Medical Wing Change of Command

Col. Sandra Nestor, 959th Medical Group commander, addresses the audience during the 959th MDG change of command ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 28, 2024. Nestor previously served as the commander of the 509th Medical Group at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

