Col. John Davis, outgoing 959th Medical Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central; commander, 59th Medical Wing, and director, San Antonio Military Health System, during the 959th MDG change of command ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 28, 2024. Davis is succeeded by incoming commander, Col. Sandra Nestor. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 15:57
|Photo ID:
|8506015
|VIRIN:
|240628-D-HZ730-3092
|Resolution:
|6501x4334
|Size:
|10.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 959th Medical Wing Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
