959th Medical Wing Change of Command

Col. John Davis, outgoing 959th Medical Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central; commander, 59th Medical Wing, and director, San Antonio Military Health System, during the 959th MDG change of command ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 28, 2024. Davis is succeeded by incoming commander, Col. Sandra Nestor. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

