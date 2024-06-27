Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    959th Medical Wing Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    959th Medical Wing Change of Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Col. John Davis, outgoing 959th Medical Group commander, addresses the audience during the 959th MDG change of command ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 28, 2024. Davis relinquished command after serving as commander of the third largest medical group in the Air Force for two years. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8506012
    VIRIN: 240628-D-HZ730-3087
    Resolution: 4737x7106
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 959th Medical Wing Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    959th Medical Wing Change of Command
    959th Medical Wing Change of Command
    959th Medical Wing Change of Command
    959th Medical Wing Change of Command
    959th Medical Wing Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT