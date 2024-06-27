959th Medical Wing Change of Command

Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central; commander, 59th Medical Wing, and director, San Antonio Military Health System, presents Col. John Davis, outgoing 959th Medical Group commander, with the Legion of Merit medal during the 959th MDG change of command ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 28, 2024. Davis relinquished command after serving as commander of the third largest medical group in the Air Force for two years. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

