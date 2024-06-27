U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman gets OC Sprayed before starting Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) Spray course during their Professional Training of Midshipmen program at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, May 6, 2024. The PROTRAMID program showcases the variety of military occupational specialties of Marine Corps officers, so Midshipmen have a better understanding of their future choices of career paths. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)
|06.05.2024
|06.28.2024 14:28
|8505652
|240605-M-CK709-2324
|6644x4429
|2.71 MB
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
