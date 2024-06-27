Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray [Image 12 of 12]

    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman gets OC Sprayed before starting Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) Spray course during their Professional Training of Midshipmen program at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, May 6, 2024. The PROTRAMID program showcases the variety of military occupational specialties of Marine Corps officers, so Midshipmen have a better understanding of their future choices of career paths. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 14:28
    Photo ID: 8505652
    VIRIN: 240605-M-CK709-2324
    Resolution: 6644x4429
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Thirteen Bahizi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Naval Academy
    OC Spray
    Midshipman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT