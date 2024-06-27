U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray

A group of Naval Academy Midshipman walk in a cool-down circle after undergoing an Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray training course during their Professional Training of Midshipmen program at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, May 6, 2024. The PROTRAMID program showcases the variety of military occupational specialties of Marine Corps officers, so Midshipmen have a better understanding of their future choices of career paths. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)

Date Taken: 06.05.2024
Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US