U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman perfoms push ups as a part of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) Spray course during their Professional Training of Midshipmen program at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, May 6, 2024. The PROTRAMID program showcases the variety of military occupational specialties of Marine Corps officers, so Midshipmen have a better understanding of their future choices of career paths. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 14:28 Photo ID: 8505648 VIRIN: 240605-M-CK709-2312 Resolution: 5362x3575 Size: 1.73 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman OC Spray [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Thirteen Bahizi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.