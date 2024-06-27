Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors audition for talent show [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors audition for talent show

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heather McGee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240627-N-RQ159-2147 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Austin Martin, left, from Yelm, Washington, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Benjamin Young, from Austin, Texas, perform a song during talent show auditions hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation on the aft mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, June 27. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors audition for talent show [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Heather McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    performance
    talent show
    MWR
    USS Ronald Reagan

