USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors audition for talent show

240627-N-RQ159-2127 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Austin Martin, from Yelm, Washington, plays a guitar during talent show auditions hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation on the aft mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, June 27. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)

