240627-N-RQ159-2125 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Benjamin Young, from Austin, Texas, sings during talent show auditions hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation on the aft mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, June 27. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 12:41 Photo ID: 8505411 VIRIN: 240627-N-RQ159-2126 Resolution: 2128x3200 Size: 1.3 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors audition for talent show [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Heather McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.