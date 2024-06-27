240627-N-RQ159-2125 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Benjamin Young, from Austin, Texas, sings during talent show auditions hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation on the aft mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, June 27. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 12:41
|Photo ID:
|8505411
|VIRIN:
|240627-N-RQ159-2126
|Resolution:
|2128x3200
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors audition for talent show [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Heather McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
