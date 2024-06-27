Spartans welcome new commander

Color guard Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2nd ABCT), 3rd Infantry Division, stand at attention during the 2nd ABCT change of command ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 28, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority by passing the brigade's colors to the presiding officer, who will hand the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander and the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

