U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, Commander of 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID), awards the Legion of Merit to Col. Ethan Diven, outgoing Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 28, 2024. The Legion of Merit is awarded to those in key positions or responsibility and power, for their service and achievements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

This work, Spartans welcome new commander [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.