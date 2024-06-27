Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartans welcome new commander [Image 1 of 9]

    Spartans welcome new commander

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, Commander of 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID), awards the Legion of Merit to Col. Ethan Diven, outgoing Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 28, 2024. The Legion of Merit is awarded to those in key positions or responsibility and power, for their service and achievements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 12:50
    Photo ID: 8505414
    VIRIN: 240628-A-MA645-2001
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Spartans welcome new commander [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Spartan Brigade
    Rock of the Marne
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team

